Short filmmaker arrested for harassing woman in Hyderabad

A short filmmaker from Bengaluru has been arrested for harassing a female singer from Telugu Film Industry (TFI). The accused, M Naveen Kumar (34), created her fake social media accounts.



According to the police, Naveen who began a film production company created her fake social media accounts with the victim's name and her pictures as logos. Later, the filmmaker uploaded web series, album songs and short films.

"The female singer warned him to delete the accounts, however, the latter refused to do so and instead forced her to give a No Objection Certificate (NoC) to continue his business," the police said.

Based on the complaint of the victim, the police registered a case and arrested the accused.