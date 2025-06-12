Show of strength by BRS leaders, activists at BRKR Bhavan

Hyderabad: BRS leaders and activists came out in large numbers to the BRKR Bhavan in support of the party supremo K Chandrashekar Rao, who appeared for the inquiry by the Kaleshwaram Commission on Wednesday.

A heavy police bandobast was in place near the BRKR Bhavan as most of the senior leaders of the party including MLAs, MLCs reached before KCR arrived at the venue. The party leaders kept waiting and some of them were seen sitting on the road near the BRKR Bhavan for about an hour. The BRS chief was in the Bhavan answering to the PC Ghose Commission for about 50 minutes.

Meanwhile, talking to the media, the BRS working president KT Rama Rao said that the inquiries were diversion tactics by the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy who wanted to divert the attention of the people from the pre-poll promises made to the people. Rao said that there were 100 components in Kaleshwaram project and out of 100 components only one and that too one pillar out of 87 pillars was damaged. “We have doubts that the miscreants of Congress might have damaged these pillars. These are conspiracies by the Congress and BJP,” said KTR.

He said that the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was doing diversion politics to divert attention of the people from election promises. “For a few days he talks about Kaleshwaram and for a few days he brings out Formula E and phone tapping issues. The party will continue to raise questions,” he said. The BRS leader said that the party president would answer all the questions.

KTR questioned the logic of targeting a leader who transformed Telangana into a paddy-rich green state. “If Kaleshwaram had been built in a foreign country, KCR would’ve been immortalised in global irrigation history. But in India, such monumental achievements are reduced to pawns in political vendetta,” KTR remarked.

KTR called Revanth Reddy a “petty and incompetent CM” who is more focused on vengeance than governance. “He lacks basic understanding of cabinet functioning and has to run to Delhi even for portfolio allocations,” he said. KTR accused Revanth of deriving sadistic pleasure from targeting BRS leaders and recalled his own past involving cash-for-vote scandals. “A man who went to jail with cash bags is now misusing power to send others to jail out of sheer revenge,” he stated, warning that such politics would only backfire on the Congress.

KTR affirmed that truth would ultimately triumph. “Lies may spread fast, but truth always prevails. If they harass KCR, the people of Telangana will respond. KCR will go down in history as the leader who gave Telangana its identity and turned it into a green land,” he concluded.