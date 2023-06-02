Live
- 45 Bags Containing Human Remains Were Discovered In Mexico Ravine
- YS Viveka murder: CBI court adjourns hearing on YS Bhaskar Reddy's bail plea, asks CBI to file counter
- Hyderabad: Not all minorities vote for AIMIM, flays KTR
- Kamal Haasan wishes Mani Ratnam on his b'day; calls him ‘doyen of Indian cinema’
- OTT releases to watch for in June, 2023
- State government ignores Governor on Telangana Formation Day celebrations
- Eye drops slow nearsightedness progression in kids: Study
- A unique amalgamation of sport and fashion
- RTC drivers love their profession and work with commitment: Sajjanar
- ‘Neela Nannila’ is a lovely melody from “7:11 PM”
Siddipet: Harish Rao inspects railway line work
Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao on Thursday inspected the railway track line work at Mandapalli, on the outskirts of the town, along with district collector Prashant Jeevan Patil, DCE of railways Santosh Kumar, AEE Soma Raju.
Siddipet: Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao on Thursday inspected the railway track line work at Mandapalli, on the outskirts of the town, along with district collector Prashant Jeevan Patil, DCE of railways Santosh Kumar, AEE Soma Raju.
Rao directed the railway officials to expedite the work on a war-footing, while cautioning against delay. He stated that the trial run would be conducted by August 15 by the Railway Safety officials. He sought details from the officials the reasons for the delay in the underpass bridge work near Mandapalli
The minister stated that Rs.500 crore has been allotted for the Siddipet-Sircilla railway line work. The tender process has been completed. He suggested that a side-line should be taken up so as to ensure normal traffic in view of the forthcoming four-line Elkaturthi-Medak national highway.