Siddipet: Harish Rao inspects railway line work

Siddipet: Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao on Thursday inspected the railway track line work at Mandapalli, on the outskirts of the town, along with district collector Prashant Jeevan Patil, DCE of railways Santosh Kumar, AEE Soma Raju.

Rao directed the railway officials to expedite the work on a war-footing, while cautioning against delay. He stated that the trial run would be conducted by August 15 by the Railway Safety officials. He sought details from the officials the reasons for the delay in the underpass bridge work near Mandapalli

The minister stated that Rs.500 crore has been allotted for the Siddipet-Sircilla railway line work. The tender process has been completed. He suggested that a side-line should be taken up so as to ensure normal traffic in view of the forthcoming four-line Elkaturthi-Medak national highway.