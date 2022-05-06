Siddipet: Need for new farm practices using S&T know-how

Siddipet: The Cabinet Sub-committee headed by Agriculture Minister S Nirajnjan Reddy, which held its second meeting at Prof. Konda Lakshman Bapuji Horticulture University at Mulug in the district felt that there was a need for adopting new crop practices utilising S & T know-how. Reddy, who chaired the meeting, opined that if Uber and Ola-type services were provided in mechanisation there would be revolutionary changes in the agri sector. In this regard, the IT and Industries departments need to take initiative.

He criticised the Centre for showing its helplessness in procuring paddy from State farmers. Reddy accused the Opposition of resorting to politics, instead of helping farmers. Minister KTR suggested changes in the thinking of officials of the Agriculture department and the university.

His Cabinet colleague P Ajay Kumar called for all kinds of support to farmers involved in agri activities. Another minister A Indrakaran Reddy suggested government backing to the agri sector to ensure its financial strengthening.

Minister V Prashant Reddy said there was a need for large-scale diversification of crops in the State, while his Cabinet colleague Sabitha suggested that floriculture needs to be given a boost in Ranga Reddy district. Another minister K Eshwar stated that farmers need to be encouraged about getting higher crop yields, depending on their soils. Ministers G Kamalakar and G Jagadish Reddy also spoke.