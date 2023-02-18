Siddulagutta decked for Shivaratri

Nizamabad: Preparations are underway for the grand celebration of Shivaratri festival at Sri Navanatha Siddeshwara temple in Armoor under the leadership of MLA Jeevan Reddy.

Arrangements are being made to provide facilities to the devotees who come to offer prayers to the presiding deities of the temple on Saturday. Jeevan Reddy has drawn up an action plan to combine temporary facilities with permanent one.

Sri Navanatha Siddeshwara temple is located in Armoor town, some 27 kms from Nizamabad city. There is a beautiful rock formation around this temple which extends up to 2 kms. There are many temples on the hillock namely Shivalayam, Ramalayam, Hanuman temple, Durga Devi temple, and all these temples are believed to be Swayambhu temples.

Inside these caves, there is a Shiva temple, where the Shiva Lingam is said to be swaymbhu or self-manifested.

The entrance to this cave temple is a door that is barely three feet high. Just outside the exit point of this narrow cave, there is a Ramalayam and the temple tank, Jeeva Koneru. Fifteen years ago a ghat road was built through the rock formation, leading straight to Siddulagutta.

There is also a walkway from the Gol Bungalow for pilgrims wishing to climb up to the temple by foot. Construction of BT road on Siddula Gutta in Armoor town is going on at a fast pace at a cost of Rs 8 crore.