Significant jump in CM KCR’s constituency

Hyderabad: There was a significant increase in the number of voters in Gajwel constituency from 2,27,934 voters in the 2018 Assembly elections.

In the final electoral roll which was published on Wednesday, the constituency recorded 2,65,708, a jump of close to 38,000 voters. Amongst the constituencies which topped the latest electoral roll are Serilingampally (6,98,133), Quthbullapur (6,69,361) and Medchal (5,95,536), while Bhadrachalam (1,46,016) stood last.