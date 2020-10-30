Singareni employee who trapped in coal mine died

An employee of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) who was trapped under coal rock after the collapse of the roof at 66th level of 41st deep of Vakeelpalli mine on Thursday died.

The rescue teams retrieved the body of the employee in the wee hours on Friday. He was identified as Naveen. The body was sent to Godavarikhani Singareni area hospital for post-mortem.

The incident occurred around 3 pm on Thursday and the rescue teams rushed to the spot soon after and struggled for 12 hours to retrieve the body.

On the other hand, the trade union staged a protest demanding justice to the Naveen's family. They demanded a job for the kin of deceased, Rs 1 crore ex-gratia and also action against the officials responsible for the incident.