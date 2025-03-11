Singareni Seeks NMDC’s Support for Critical Mineral Exploration Amid Expansion Plans

Hyderabad: The Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) is looking to expand beyond coal mining and power generation, seeking collaboration with the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) for the exploration of critical minerals to support India’s growing industrial needs.

SCCL Chairman and Managing Director N. Balaram met NMDC CMD Amitava Mukherjee at the corporation’s headquarters on Tuesday, accompanied by senior executives from SCCL. The discussion focused on leveraging NMDC’s expertise in mineral mining to aid SCCL’s diversification efforts.

During the meeting, Balaram highlighted SCCL’s recent memorandum of understanding (MoU) with IIT-Hyderabad for the transfer of technology in critical mineral extraction. He noted that NMDC’s long-standing experience in mining various minerals, including critical ones, would be instrumental in SCCL’s strategic shift.

In a detailed presentation, Balaram outlined SCCL’s capabilities in coal mining, workforce strength, and its broader business expansion plans. He stressed the importance of cooperation from the Telangana government in supporting SCCL’s diversification.

NMDC CMD Amitava Mukherjee acknowledged the role both NMDC and SCCL have played in nation-building through mineral extraction and assured that NMDC is open to partnerships that align with the country’s resource development goals. He also hinted at the possibility of SCCL’s involvement in NMDC’s future projects, including a coal mining block allocated to NMDC in Jharkhand.

With India’s demand for critical minerals rising, SCCL’s move signals a strategic shift towards securing resources essential for sectors like electronics, renewable energy, and defence. If the collaboration with NMDC materialises, it could mark a significant step in strengthening India’s mineral self-sufficiency.