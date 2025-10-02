Singareni sets ambitious production targets amid expansion plans: CMD

Kothagudem: In a decisive move to meet and exceed production goals for the current financial year, Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) N Balram has set ambitious daily targets of producing and transporting 2.25 lakh tonnes of coal and removing 14 lakh cubic meters of overburden (OB).

Addressing a special review meeting via video conference from Singareni’s Kothagudem headquarters, N Balram held detailed discussions with all Area General Managers, emphasizing the need for intensified efforts in the second half of the financial year.

Due to persistent heavy rains over the past three months, the company achieved only 91% of its production target and 93% of its transport target in the first six months. To recover the shortfall, targets have now been revised upward. Highlighting recent strategic decisions, Balram announced that Singareni is now entering the critical minerals exploration sector—marking a significant diversification of its portfolio. The company has also received government approval to participate in coal and mineral block auctions, signaling a new chapter of growth and competitiveness.

Adding to this momentum, the government has allotted 10 acres of land in the Future City for establishing Singareni’s International Office, reinforcing the company’s vision of becoming a global player in the mining and energy sectors.

In a strong message to the workforce, the CMD urged that every employee must have a clear understanding of the company’s financial standing and future expansion plans. “Efficient utilization of human resources is not just desirable—it is essential,” he stated.

He called on all employees to contribute to building a positive and high-performing work culture, noting that the survival and success of the company depend on every worker putting in a full 8-hour shift. Stressing the importance of productivity and safety, he reiterated that only safe, quality coal production can sustain the industry in a rapidly evolving energy landscape. Looking ahead, Balram announced that area-wise review meetings will be conducted to closely monitor performance and ensure accountability at all operational levels.

The meeting was attended by company Directors LV Suryanarayana, K Venkateswarlu, Gautham Potru, and Tirumala Rao. Joining from Hyderabad were Executive Director (Coal Movement) B. Venkanna and GM (Coordination & Marketing) T Srinivas, along with all Area and Corporate General Managers.

With clear directives and a renewed focus on performance and expansion, Singareni is poised to scale new heights, aligning operational efficiency with strategic growth.