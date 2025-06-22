Singareni to construct 500 MW pumped storage plant

Kothagudem: As part of its business expansion activities, Singareni Company will undertake construction of a pumped storage power plant based on the closed Medipalli open cast mine water reservoir in Ramagundam-1 area.

During a review meetingon Saturday, CMD N Balaram said, “The company, which has completed the preliminary studies related to this, has been entrusted with the responsibility of preparing a complete project report and has presented a letter of award to a public sector undertaking named Vyapcos Limited.”

He said that the Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu has already visited the Medipalli open cast mine and the construction site.

Explaining the details of the project, he said, “The plant works like a hydroelectric project in a way. A reservoir dam of about 2,350 m long and 23 m deep will be constructed for water storage on the funds. This reservoir will store 9.64 million cubic meters of water and 8 million cubic meters of water will be used for pumping.” The project cost is estimated to be around Rs 3,000 crore.