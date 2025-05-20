Singireddy In Land Grab Row: MLA’s accusations out of ignorance, claim supporters

Wanaparthy: Former MPP Krishna Naik, joined by ex municipal chairman Karreswamy and media convener Nandimalla Ashok, held a press meet on Monday at ex-minster Singireddy Niranjan Reddy’s residence and charged that local MLA Thudi Megha Reddy was levelling accusations out of ignorance and intolerance.

“Eight years ago, everyone knew your history. You fell at Niranjan Reddy’s feet, won a contract licence in Telangana, earned crores, and then white washed the very house that fed you. Before the election you spread falsehoods against Niranjan Reddy and, with a 90 member social media team, smeared him and won as MLA. Alongside others, you boasted you’d prove he grabbed 100 acres. Now you claim only 2.19 guntas,” said Naik.

According to Naik, “It’s a settlement, not an encroachment. In Chunduru limits, only 16 acres stand in Niranjan Reddy’s name; the remaining 74 acres belong to relatives. Acting out of personal vendetta, you pressured officials and lodged a Vigilance & Enforcement complaint. Officers found just 2.19 guntas of government land mixed within 32 guntas each held by his daughter Pratyusha and relatives Seshidhar Reddy and Pavani. Show us where Niranjan Reddy grabbed land?” he demanded.

“Survey experts say up to a 5% mismatch is routine; painting that as ‘land grab’ only proves your ignorance. If you keep flinging unfounded charges, we’ll take legal action.” Naik added.

“We’re ready to expose the corruption you committed in the Buddharam Right Canal works during the BRS government, where ten rupees’ work cost the public a hundred,” he said.

“You alleged he grabbed disputed land in Wanaparthy but have proved nothing in 18 months. If you can’t prove it, resign,” added Karreswamy.

District representative Vakati Sridhar, town president Palusa Ramesh Goud, Markfed director Vijay Kumar, Sunil Valmiki, Manda Ramu, Aleem, Shankar, Srinu were present.