Sinking Pillars of Medigadda: L&T silence baffles Dam Safety team

Hyderabad: The Central team led by the National Dam Safety Authority Chairman Anil Jain and leaders of political parties are wondering as to why the L&T which is considered to be the most prestigious construction committee is silent on the sinking of the pillars at the Medigadda Lakshmi Barrage.

The central team sent by the National Dam Safety Authority are now focussing attention on aspects like the use of construction material during the construction of the barrage taken up by the L&T.

The team is said to have enquired about the agreement with the L&T Company, its responsibility in maintenance of the project, the agreed action plan of the company in regard to technological interventions and all such aspects.

Irrigation officials said that the role of the L&T company in maintaining the prescribed standards as stipulated in maintenance of the barrage were strictly followed while ascertaining the reasons for the sinking of the pillars. Interestingly, the L&T had maintained silence since the pillars sank with loud sound on October 21.

Except saying that they were in the process of examining the reason for the sinking of pillars and would take necessary action, the L&T spokesperson here refused to make any comment. In fact even to get that statement it took Hans India to make many calls and had to send messages as there was no response from the spokesperson.Meanwhile, Anil Jain on Wednesday grilled Telangana State Irrigation officials over the sinking of the pillars. The officials of the state Irrigation department submitted all relevant material sought by the team.

Meanwhile, state Engineer- in – Chief Muralidharan said that the irrigation officials were suspecting some technical error could be the main reason for the sinking of the pillar. Though the quality of sand was approved by the state Irrigation department officials, the team decided to subject the sand to a quality test in November.

