Sircilla: Action will be taken on forest destroyers says KTR

Sircilla: Stringent action will be taken against those, who destroy forests. It is the responsibility of everyone to protect forests in the region, warned IT Minister and Sircilla MLA KT Rama Rao.

On Tuesday, he inaugurated a bridge constructed at a cost of Rs 15 crore and 33/11 KV sub-station in Kancharla village and distributed land pattas to the beneficiaries in Rangampet village of Veernapalli mandal of Rajanna Sircilla district.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister KT Rama Rao said that it is Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who reorganised the district for taking the administration to each and every corner of the districts along with making 500 families containing areas into thandas along with formation of new revenue divisions.

After facing lot of problems, the issue of forest land of Rangampet village was solved by the government. Ownership was allotted to about 307 ST families, who are cultivating podu lands in about 281 acres of land in Rangampet village.

The Minister also said that with districts reorganisation, Veernapalli was formed as a new mandal, thus making it easy for the people to reach out to the government officials seeking solutions for their problems. The main aim of the TRS government is to make farmer a king and to make agriculture as a festival. As part of its aim, the government is providing 24-hour free power supply and introduced several welfare schemes like Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima.

Even though the government is facing financial problems, it has released amount under Rythu Bandhu scheme to 57 lakh farmers. For getting maximum benefits from the crops, the State government introduced controlled method of agriculture, he informed.

Minister KTR observed that financial development of any village will take place if only roads are good. Hence, roads and bridges were constructed connecting several villages, he added.

With foresight, the CM had introduced Haritha Haram programme without expecting any political mileage for the well-being of future generations. It is the responsibility of everyone to participate in the Haritha Haram and must protect plant saplings, he requested.

"When Saint Potuluri Veerendra Brahmam said that people in future will buy water, everyone laughed at him during that time. But today people are buying water. In the same way, if we don't raise trees today, we may have to buy air in future," he said.