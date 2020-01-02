Trending :
Sircilla: ROs, AROs told to learn the election process

District Collector D Krishna Bhaskar told the officials concerned to get complete awareness about how to conduct the municipal elections.

Sircilla: District Collector D Krishna Bhaskar told the officials concerned to get complete awareness about how to conduct the municipal elections. He held a meeting with flying officers, returning officers and assistant returning officers of municipal elections at Podupu Bhavan in Sircilla on Thursday.

Speaking at the meeting, the Collector said the returning officers must have the complete knowledge about publishing election notification, receiving nominations, scrutiny, withdrawals, final list preparation and allotment of proper symbols to the candidates contesting in the elections.

Without giving any scope to mistakes and with the experience of conducting elections previously, the officials must conduct the civic polls successfully.

It is the responsibility of the returning officers from the beginning of elections till the completion, he reminded.

The returning officers and assistant returning officers must attend the training programme that will be conducted for them on how to organise the elections, he appealed.

Vemulawada Municipal Commissioner Praveen Kumar and Sircilla Municipal Commissioner Sammaiah were present along with others.

