Sircilla: Sluggish construction of library angers Collector

Sircilla: District Collector Krishna Bhaskar told the contractor to speed up the construction of library and equip it with the latest facilities.

On Thursday, he inspected the library building work in Konaravupet village with officials and contractors.

The Collector expressed over the delay in over the delays in the construction work. He said the construction has been going on for one year at a cost of 40 crore. The officials told the Collector that the first floor slab construction would be completed within the first week of February, and remaining work be completed as soon as possible.

Later, District Collector Sri Krishna Bhaskar inspected classes held at the GMR Varalakshmi Employment Training Centre adjacent to the library building. As part of Dheen Dayal Upadhyal Rural Kaushal Yojana, the Collector said that the youth and young people who have successfully completed their training will be given employment.

He said the unemployed youth should take advantage of this opportunity and contact us if there are any difficulties. Panchayath Raj EE Kanakaratnam, tahsildar Ramesh Babu and MPDO Ramakrishna were present.