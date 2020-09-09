Sircilla: Tiff with brother over phone for online classes, girl attempts suicide

A 13-year-old girl attempted suicide after a tiff with her brother over the mobile phone. She is a resident of Ippalapalle of Shankarapatnam mandal of Rajanna-Sircilla district.

Getting into details, the girl, a student of a social welfare school in the district was using her father's mobile phone to attend online classes. Meanwhile, her brother, who is studying in a private school in Keshavapatnam had an argument with his sister over the mobile phone. The duo who need to attend the online classes quarrelled over the phone.

The children took the matter to their parents who gave the phone to their son. Depressed over her parents move, the girl consumed insecticide kept in their home for spraying in their agricultural fields. She was immediately shifted to a hospital for treatment. Her condition is said to be stable.

The online classes for the students of the academic year 2020-21 began from September 1 across the state. The classes are being telecasted on various digital/TV/T-SAT platforms. The state government commenced online classes in the view of the prevailing coronavirus situation. Usually, an academic year begins around June 15 every year.