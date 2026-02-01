  1. Home
News

SIT notice to KCR: BRS to stage protest across State today

  1 Feb 2026 6:10 AM IST
SIT notice to KCR: BRS to stage protest across State today
Hyderabad: Raising serious objections to SIT serving notices to BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao in phone tapping case, the pink party will stage demonstrations and conduct rallies across the State on Sunday.

BRS leader Talasani Srinivas Yadav said Chandrashekhar Rao had led the separate Telangana agitation and even undertook a fast unto death for the formation of the State. After the BRS government came to power, he ensured welfare and development for all sections and transformed Telangana into a top-ranking State.

Addressing a press conference here, Srinivas Yadav pointed out that two Ministers had personally met the BRS chief at his official residence in Erravelli. However, the SIT officials deliberately pasted the notice at KCR’s Nandi Nagar residence, despite Chandrashekhar Rao assuring full cooperation with the investigation.

He alleged that the Congress government, driven by political motives, was harassing the former Chief Minister. Though Chandrashekhar Rao could have approached the court and obtained a stay, he was cooperating with the police as a law-abiding citizen, Srinivas Yadav said.

“Protesting against the Congress party’s vendetta politics, the BRS will stage demonstrations and conduct rallies across the State on Sunday. People from all sections will participate in these protests in large numbers,” Srinivas Yadav said.


BRS ProtestsK Chandrashekhar RaoPhone Tapping CaseSIT Notices ControversyTelangana Politics
