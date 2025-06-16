Siva Sivani Degree College Expands Footprint with New Branch Inauguration

Hyderabad: The Siva Sivani Group of Institutions (SSGI) proudly carries forward its six-decade-long tradition of academic excellence and leadership in education with the launch of its newest institution in Hyderabad.

Siva Sivani Degree College, a renowned institution known for its commitment to academic excellence and holistic development, proudly announces the inauguration of its new branch at Opp. Jaya Garden, Somajiguda.

The grand opening ceremony was held on 15th June, graced by esteemed dignitaries including S. Niranjan Reddy, Member of Parliament (Rajyasabha), Y. Srinivas Reddy, MLA, Mahabubnagar along with management representatives S. Aarathy, President & Chief Executive, S.P. Sampathy's Siva Sivani Group of Institutions & V. Sarika Raj, Principal, Siva Sivani Degree College, Somajiguda, faculty members, students, and well-wishers. The launch of this new campus marks a significant milestone in the college’s journey towards providing quality higher education across Telangana.

Speaking at the event, S. Aarathy President & Chief Executive of Siva Sivani Group of Institutions, stated, “Student-Centric Benefits & Programs: Merit-Based Scholarships to support and reward academic excellence. UPSC Foundation Coaching alongside degree courses — preparing students for competitive civil services exams from graduation level. Exclusive BBA 1-Week Corporate Immersion Program for practical, real-world industry exposure and business interaction. This new campus is a reflection of our vision to empower more students with accessible, value-based education. We aim to nurture future-ready graduates who will contribute meaningfully to society.”

During the inauguration, V. Sarika Raj, Principal of Siva Sivani Degree College, addressed the gathering: “The launch of this branch is a testament to our dedication to provide holistic and affordable education to students from all walks of life. With a learner-centric approach, we envision this campus as a hub of academic excellence and innovation. Courses Offered

BBA (Business Analytics), BBA with Specializations in: (Finance, Marketing, Human Resources, Retail Management), B.Sc (Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning), B.Com (Computer Applications) B.Com (Business Analytics), BCA (General)”

The inauguration also featured, a campus tour, and interaction with faculty, providing a glimpse into the vibrant learning environment the college fosters. With the opening of this branch, Siva Sivani Degree College reiterates its dedication to academic innovation and excellence, continuing its legacy of shaping successful careers.