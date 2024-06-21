Sivananda Ashram leading light of Yoga in Telugu States

Hyderabad : SivanandaYoga Vedanta Tapaswini Ashram, located in Gudur of Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh, is one of the prominent Ashram-centric Yoga centres of Sivananda Yoga.

Founded by Sri Swami Vishnudevananda, a disciple of Sri Swami Sivananda of Rishikesh, the organisation with locations around the world is dedicated to the teaching of classical Yoga and Vedanta to promote physical, mental and spiritual health. Founder Swami Vishnudevananda synthesised the essence of Yoga into five principles that could be easily incorporated into daily life. These comprise the core teachings of the four paths of classical, traditional Yoga and make the wisdom of the ancient sages easily accessible to beginners and the more experienced alike.

The Ashram imparts Yoga from beginner to advanced levels. It also offers courses like ‘Yoga Vacation’, which provides the much-needed rejuvenation of energies so that people can bring back the rhythm in their day-to-day lives.



In this two-week intensive programme open to Sivananda graduates, one could extend the limits of one’s capabilities, strengthen stamina and develop long-lasting self-confidence. One can do Hatha Yoga for eight hours per day, along with intense and prolonged pranayama, based on individual self-practice. Sadhana Intensive is, as the name suggests, an in-depth and demanding programme of classical Hatha Yoga, balanced by the study of classical scriptures, devised by Swami Vishnudevananda based on his own Hatha Yoga sadhana in the Himalayas.



One must remain within the Ashram premises throughout the two weeks with no access to telephone or email and a strict sattvic diet (no salt, spices, tea or sugar). Many students choose to take this course several times, each time experiencing a considerable deepening of their Yoga practice.

