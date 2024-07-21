  • Menu
Six IAS officers transferred in Telangana; Vikasraj appointed as Special Chief Secretary

In a recent development, the Telangana government has transferred six Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers to different positions. Vikasraj has been appointed as the Special Chief Secretary, while Mahesh Dutt will now serve as the Principal Secretary of the General Administration Department (GAD).

Sarath has been designated as the Tribal Welfare Secretary, and Korra Lakshmi will serve as the Sports Director. Harish has been appointed as the Revenue Special Secretary, and Medchal Malkajgiri will take on the role of Additional Collector.

These transfers come as part of the government's efforts to streamline administrative functions and ensure efficient governance. The officers are expected to bring their expertise and experience to their new positions and contribute towards the development of the state.

The Chief Minister has expressed confidence in the capabilities of the newly appointed officers and has urged them to work diligently towards achieving the state's developmental goals. The transfers are expected to be effective immediately.

