Six injured in fire at electronics shop in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Six people were injured in a massive fire in an electronics shop in the old city of Hyderabad.

On Monday night, the fire started in the electronics shop on Shahalibanda due to a short circuit, completely gutting it. A CNG cylinder explosion in a car parked in front of the shop further spread the blaze.

Eight fire engines, a skylift fire truck, and a firefighting robot were pressed into service to bring the blaze under control. It took more than two hours for the firefighting personnel to douse the flames.

The fire, which started in an electronics shop, spread to the adjoining warehouse and other shops, resulting in huge property loss.

A cloth shop was also completely gutted in the fire.

Window panes in the surrounding houses were also shattered under the impact of the explosion.

The fire was also suspected to have intensified due to the explosion of several refrigerator cylinders, geysers and electronic items stored in the shop.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South Zone) Khare Kiran Prabhakar said, prima facie, the fire started in an electronics shop due to a short circuit.

The flames engulfed the CNG car parked in front of the shop, and the cylinder blast caused the fire to spread rapidly.

Few people were working in the shops, and a few were also sitting in the car. Because of fire and an explosion, six people were injured and admitted to the hospital.

The DCP told the media that firefighters brought the situation under control, preventing further damage.

He appealed to citizens not to believe fake news circulating on social media. He urged them to rely only on official information from the police and avoid sharing unverified news that may lead to unnecessary panic.

According to eyewitnesses, the loud explosion was heard in a radius of one kilometre, triggering panic among residents.

Locals also claimed that the clock on the nearby Rajarai Clock Tower also stopped at the time of the explosion.