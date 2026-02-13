Six mobile snatchers held in two separate cases

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad city police busted an inter-state mobile phone snatching gang and arrested four persons while recovering 21 phones worth Rs 6 lakh from their possession. The crime staff of Mehdipatnam Police apprehended Anil Kumar Nonia and Gourav Nonia from West Bengal alongside Paran Kumar and Deva Kumar from Jharkhand.

According to police, the group formed a gang and hatched a plan to operate in Hyderabad under the instigation of an absconding accused named Sagar Kumar Nonia. They committed thefts and snatchings in heavily crowded areas such as railway stations and bus stations before dumping the stolen goods in bulk for disposal.

In a separate operation, the Hyderabad Commissioner Task Force South West Zone team together with Banjara Hills police apprehended two notorious offenders involved in the theft of mobile phones and motorbikes. The duo targeted security guards and cab drivers, stealing their devices while the victims were asleep. Police seized 21 mobile phones and a bike worth a total of Rs 3 lakh. Those arrested were identified as Syed Feroz Khan and Shaik Sameer, both hailing from the Nanded district of Maharashtra.

Police stated that the accused decided to commit these crimes due to a lack of money. The pair had previously stolen a motorbike within the limits of Nanded and proceeded to carry out multiple mobile phone thefts across the Hyderabad and Cyberabad Commissionerates. All six individuals have been remanded to custody while investigations continue to track further associates. The police have urged citizens to remain cautious of their belongings in public spaces to prevent such opportunistic crimes from occurring during peak hours.