Six-year-old boy slips from building while flying kite in Mahbubnagar, dies

A six-year-old boy slipped from a building while flying kite and succumbed to injuries here on Tuesday evening. The incident came to light on Wednesday.

Karthik, son of Ganesh was a resident of the Gowrishankar colony in Jadcherla. On Tuesday evening, Karthik went on to terrace along with his father and was flying kites. The boy slipped from the building while trying to pick the kite that was stuck to a neighbouring building.

Ganesh immediately shifted his son to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead. A pall of gloom surrounded the home with the death of Karthik on the Sankranti festival.