SKM accuses Centre of betraying cotton farmers

Hyderabad: The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has launched a scathing attack on the central government, accusing it of enabling corporate exploitation of over 60 lakh cotton farmers under the guise of boosting textile exports to the United States.

Addressing the media on Sunday, SKM state conveners T Sagar, Pashya Padma, V Prabhakar, Mandal Venkanna, JakkulaVenkatayya, P Ramesh, Nagireddy, and R Venkat Ramulu Vijay announced a series of protests beginning September 3. These will include burning cotton tariff exemption notifications and submitting petitions at mandal centres, along with demonstrations at the offices of MPs in cotton-growing regions.

The SKM leaders condemned the Finance Department’s August 28 order extending the zero-duty exemption on cotton imports until December 31, arguing that the move would depress domestic cotton prices and devastate farmers who are already facing severe financial distress. They pointed out that only six per cent of India’s textile exports go to the US, and that the domestic market accounts for over 80 per cent of the industry’s value. Despite this, the government has justified the tariff exemption by citing a crisis triggered by US-imposed duties on Indian textiles.

According to SKM, the decision reflects a dangerous trend of policy-making under foreign pressure, with the government prioritising corporate profits over farmer welfare.

They warned that similar concessions could be extended to other crops if farmers do not collectively resist. Cotton production has already declined from 66.6 lakh metric tons in 2014-15 to 55 lakh metric tons in 2023-24. Last year alone, farmers suffered losses amounting to Rs 18,850 crore due to the failure to enforce minimum support prices.

The SKM demanded that the minimum support price for cotton be fixed at Rs 10,075 per quintal, that complete loan waivers be granted, and that Rs 25 lakh compensation be provided to families affected by farmer suicides. They also announced village-level meetings from September 4 to 9, with resolutions to be submitted to local and national authorities. Leaders, including B Ramu and Boppani Padma, participated in the event, urging farmers to unite against what they termed anti-farmer policies.