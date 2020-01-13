Slain gangster Nayeem's niece dies after car turns turtle in Nalgonda

Gangster Nayeem's niece killed after her car turned turtle at Kesharajupally village in Nalgonda district on Sunday evening.

The mishap took place when the car hit a lorry from the rear and turned turtle. Her death was instantaneous. The victim, Saheda Sajida is the daughter of Saleema Begum, sister of the gangster.

Sajida went to Nalgonda on Sunday morning to attend a function. She died in the accident while heading to Miryalguda. Her body was sent to a government hospital in Nalgonda for autopsy.

The victim was involved in the murder of two persons that took place at Islampur in Medak district and was arrested by the Bhongir police after the death of Nayeem. However, she was later released on bail.