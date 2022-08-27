Smart India Hackathon kicks off

Karimnagar: Ministry of Education, Innovation Cell and AICTE New Delhi, in association with Persistent, Amazon Web Services, Shell and 14 other companies sponsored a two-day Smart India Hackathon (SIH) held at Vaageswari College of Engineering, Karimnagar.

Correspondent of the college Dr G Srinivas Reddy congratulated all 27 student teams who got selected for Smart India Hackathon Finale. He advised the students to utilise the opportunity and make the programme a grand success.

Speaking on the occasion chief guest B Vishnu Vardhan said, "The central government started the hackathon for students. India started its advancement in technology in 1977 and achieved tremendous development in science and technology. In the coming days, Sensor technology will become dominant and students should focus on that." Guest of honour G Purnachandar, Senior Manager, TCS-Hyderabad advised students to develop the solution by keeping the focus on end users. A total of 30,000 students participated in the hackathon and out of them, 2,000 reached the finale in 75 nodal centers all over India.

He said that there are 6 problem statements and each problem statement will be awarded Rs 1 lakh. Principal of the college Prof Ch Srinivas delivered the instructions to the students' teams and congratulated them.

Dr D Srinivas Reddy, Vinod, Prakash Reddy, Dr N Chandramouli, faculty members and students participated in the event.