Smooth Paddy Procurement Ensured in Maldakal: Collector B..M. Santosh

Gadwal: District Collector B.M. Santosh has directed officials to ensure a smooth, transparent, and farmer-friendly paddy procurement process across the district. On Tuesday, he inspected the paddy procurement center at Maldakal mandal, which is being operated by the local Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society. He was accompanied by Additional Collector Lakshmi Narayana.

During the visit, the Collector reviewed the expected paddy arrivals at the center and closely examined procurement records and the online entry process through the OPMS (Online Procurement Management System) app. He instructed staff to maintain complete and accurate records in the registers and to ensure real-time online data entry so that payments can be made promptly to farmers.

The Collector personally assessed the drying paddy and used a digital moisture meter to test moisture levels. He directed staff to procure paddy only if the moisture content is at or below 17%, after which it should be weighed and purchased at the Minimum Support Price (MSP). He emphasized that the procured paddy should be transported to the rice mills without delay.

Highlighting the government’s farmer support efforts, the Collector announced that fine variety paddy will be purchased at a total price of Rs. 2,820 per quintal, which includes an MSP of Rs. 2,320 and a bonus of Rs. 500. He instructed officials to display this information clearly at each center.

To ensure smooth operations, the Collector mandated that every procurement center be equipped with paddy cleaners, gunny bags, tarpaulins, and drinking water facilities. He also emphasized the need for well-organized transport arrangements to move the procured paddy to rice mills quickly.

“Our aim is to ensure the entire procurement process runs seamlessly and meets the targeted goals,” the Collector said, urging officials and center staff to coordinate effectively.

District Civil Supplies Officer Swami Kumar, Mandal Agriculture Officer Raj Shekhar, PACS Chairman Kiran, along with other officials and farmers, were present during the inspection.