Snake bite triggers panic at Peddakodapgal SC hostel in Nizamabad

Nizamabad: In an unfortunate incident, a student identified as Krishna was bitten by a snake at Peddakodapgal SC hostel. Krishna is a 6th class student residing in a hostel. The incident took place when Krishna was heading towards washroom in the hostel. Hostel Welfare Officer Rajender rushed the victim to hospital for immediate treatment.

He is being treated at the Banswada Government Hospital after first aid. After being treated at a government hospital, doctors rushed the boy to Banswada Area Hospital for better treatment. Doctors at Banswada Government Hospital said the boy's health condition is stable at present and will discharge soon after treating him.