SNDP projects in GHMC delayed

Hyderabad: Though the monsoon is set to hit the city in next four of five days the civic authorities are still grappling with the ongoing works under the Strategic Nala Development Program (SNDP) in GHMC limits. They are far from being completed.

The delay in these major projects may again hit the city into floods with each downpour. The threat of waterlogging like previous years looms large once again. The recent unseasonal rains had also flooded various areas in the city, this shows that even this season, if the work kept delayed, areas would be affected.

As part of SNDP, in the first phase, works have been taken up with a cost of Rs 958 crore to develop 60 nalas in various areas where floods were reported in 2020 due to heavy rains and the residents suffered losses. Of the total 60 works, 37 works fall under the GHMC limits, while remaining works belong to the surrounding municipalities.