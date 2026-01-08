  1. Home
Snoopgate: SIT summons CM’s brother Kondal Reddy

  • Created On:  8 Jan 2026 7:34 AM IST
Hyderabad: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) which was probing the phone tapping case, has summoned Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s brother Kondal Reddy as a witness. The CM’s brother has been asked to appear before SIT officials at Jubilee Hills Police Station at 11 a.m. on Thursday ( January 8)

Kondal Reddy was among the individuals whose phones were allegedly tapped during the Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s (BRS) rule in the state. Revanth Reddy was then president of the Telangana Congress.

The SIT has also issued notices to two more leaders of BRS for questioning. Former MLAs G. Jaipal Yadav and Chirumurathi Lingaiah have been directed to appear on Thursday.

This is the second time that the SIT has summoned the two BRS leaders. Both the former MLAs had appeared before SIT in November 2024.

They were allegedly in communication with Mekala Thirupathanna, suspended Additional Superintendent of Police and an accused in the case.

The SIT had summoned BRS MLC K. Naveen Rao’s father Kondal Rao, and BRS MLA Madhavaram Krishna Rao’s son Sandeep Rao on Wednesday. However, they did not appear before the SIT.

