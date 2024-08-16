Soaked in patriotic spirit!

Gadwal/ Khammam/ Nalgonda/ Mahabubnagar/ Suryapet/ Wanaparthy: Grand Independence Day celebrations were held across district on Thursday as part of the 78th Independence Day. The day-long events were marked by a festive atmosphere and saw extensive arrangements made by the district administration to ensure a successful celebration.

In Khammam, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu underscored the various schemes undertaken by the Telangana government in the last eight months calling them ‘a model for the country.’

“Khammam district will be kept as a leader in every development and welfare scheme implemented by the State government,” he said. After unfurling the national flag, he received the police salute. The people of the district were explained about the progress of the state, the development and welfare implemented in the district.

In Suryapet, Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy unfurled the national flag and took the salute at the Guard of Honours. Later, he paid rich tributes to the martyrs of the freedom movement.

In his address, he outlined the Congress government’s targeted initiatives, emphasising that this administration is not just about rhetoric but action. He spotlighted the Indiramma Housing Scheme and the Mahalakshmi Gas Subsidy Scheme as flagship programmes that reflect the government’s commitment to uplift the economically disadvantaged.

Celebrations in Gadwal also included cultural performances by students from various schools, which captivated the audience. Bal Bhavan students performed a patriotic dance, while the KGBV Undavelli girls presented a striking pyramid display.

In recognition of their exemplary services, awards were presented to officials from various government departments across all districts.Meanwhile, as part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ programme BJP Wanaparthy Town President Bachcha Rama along with district President Narayana participated in the rally that featured a 78 m (242 ft) long national flag carried by students across the town.

Elsewhere in Nalgonda, R&B Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy emphasised that cooperation from everyone was essential for the overall development of the district. The Minister hoisted the national flag received the police honour guard.

During the event, the minister distributed cheques under various schemes that included Rs 355.34 crores distributed through DRDA’s bank linkage programme, Rs 25.22 crores through the Sreenidhi Scheme, Rs 11 lakhs for commercial vehicles through the Industries Department, and Rs 768.30 lakhs through MEPMA. Excise, Culture, and Tourism Minister Jupalli Krishna Rao delivered a compelling address at the police parade ground in Mahabubnagar district. Hoisting the national flag and receiving a police salute, the Minister underscored the government’s commitment to transparent governance, freedom, and social justice.