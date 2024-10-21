  • Menu
Social Media Alert! MLA Kaushik Reddy’s reels in Yadadri go viral

Social Media Alert! MLA Kaushik Reddy’s reels in Yadadri go viral
Yadagirigutta: Several video reels of Huzurabad MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy and his family, taken in the Mada streets of the Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha...

Yadagirigutta: Several video reels of Huzurabad MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy and his family, taken in the Mada streets of the Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple, have gone viral on social media. During his visit to Lord Yadadreeswara, Padi Kaushik Reddy, along with his wife and daughters, dressed in traditional attire, he took photos and videos in the temple’s Mada streets and Prakara Mandapam, and posted them on his Instagram account on Sunday.

These videos have become viral on local social media platforms. While many appreciated the traditional attire in the videos, some others criticized the making of such videos in the temple surroundings.

