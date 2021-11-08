Sonu sood, a beacon of hope: KTR

"Actor Sonu sood has lent his hand to many in their tough times during the pandemic. With his work and service, the actor attracted the people globally," said minister KT Rama Rao who participated in the felicitation event of COVID warriors here at HICC that has been organized on behalf of Telangana Social Impact Group.

The minister along with Sonu sood gave away the awards to the COVID warriors.

Speaking at the event, the minister said that the government could not handle everything when the society is facing challenges. "It is an easy task to criticize social media but taking the responsibility and helping the need is appreciable," he added.

He alleged that some people tried to scare the actor with the IT raids and ED searches after he helped many. "Sonusood is a real hero and we all stand beside him. The government is ready to work with the actor who is expected to serve many," Rama Rao said.

Meanwhile, Sonu sood said that there is no need for the people like them to help the needy when the leaders like KT Rama Rao exists. "Many had lost their jobs and loved ones due to COVID and the challenges before us are to help them," he said.