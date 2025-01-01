Soon, modern sub-registrar offices set to dot all over TG

Hyderabad: With the more than 100 sub-registrar offices still continuing to run in rented spaces across Telangana, the State government has decided to come up with state-of-the-art offices with modern amenities. While prioritising the upmarket areas, the government has decided to completely go for a revamp, with the city and suburbs getting these offices in Phase-I. Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, who held a review meeting with district collectors of Ranga Reddy, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Sangareddyon Tuesday along with department officials, emphasised provision of better services to the people visiting the offices. Keeping this in mind, he instructed the officials to identify suitable land for construction of new buildings across the districts.

While pointing out that from a total of 144 sub-registrar offices only 37 are running in government-owned buildings, he said most of them do not have basic amenities like seating arrangements, causing people to wait for their turn outside the offices, sometimes for several hours at a stretch. He directed the officials to ensure these new buildings would be constructed in a phased manner on par with corporate offices.

In the Phase-1, Sangareddy district’s sub-registrar offices in Sangareddy and Patancheru, Medchal-Malkajgiri district’s offices in Medchal, Quthbullapur, Uppal have been selected as part of the project. Ranga Reddy district’s sub-registrar office in Kandukur will be shifted to the Fourth City in a new office space. The other offices of RR district including in Gandipet, Serilingampally, besides Rangareddy’s district registrar office will be shifted to Gachibowli in an integrated office at the upcoming Academy of Land Information & Management office.

The foundation laying is likely to be taken up in January. This integrated sub-registrar office with its state-of-art facilities would serve as a model for other centres. While offices in Hyderabad located in Banjara Hills, SR Nagar and Golconda would be shifted to Shaikpet area on government land. The Minister instructed the officials to identify lands with an extent of at least three acres for each of these offices being constructed in Phase-I. The offices will not only have proper parking space, but also a waiting hall and drinking water facilities.

He instructed the officials to come up with a robust design to ensure these offices have all the basic amenities. The Minister observed that with modern office spaces in upmarket areas under Phase-I, the authorities can deliver services hitch-free, adding to smoother processing of applications and in a more transparent way by reducing the possible corrupt practices. The Minister also instructed the officials to come up with proposals to control corruption in the sub-registrar offices with the help of technological advancements.