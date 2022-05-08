South Central Railway announces special trains from Hyderabad to Tirupati amid summer congestion

The South Central Railway has taken a crucial decision in the wake of increasing passenger traffic for the Tirumala Darshan in the wake of the summer holidays and has given good news for those who want to travel from Hyderabad to Tirupati. South Central Railway has announced special trains from Kachiguda to Tirupati and tweeted the details of trains to this extent.



Meanwhile, the people are getting ready to go to shrines in the wake of the summer holidays. It has been revealed that there will be two special trains from Kachiguda to Tirupati and from Tirupati to Kachiguda in this order.

According to the announcement, a special train (07297) will run between Kachiguda and Tirupati on May 11. This train will leave Kachiguda at 10.20 pm and reach Tirupati at 11.00 am the next day while on May 12, a special train (07298) will run from Tirupati to Kachiguda. This train will leave Tirupati at 3 pm and reach Kachiguda at 4 am the next day.



The two trains will stop at Umdanagar, Shadnagar, Jadcharla, Mahabubnagar, Vanaparthi Road, Kurnool City, Done, Gutti, Tadipatri, Erraguntla, Kadapa, Rajampeta, and Renigunta stations.

