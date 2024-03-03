Soyam Baburao express displeasure over denial of ticket in first list, pins hope on second list

BJP MP Soyam Bapurao has made strong remarks regarding not being given a ticket for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He expressed his disappointment and frustration, stating that the top leaders of the party prevented him from receiving a ticket for the Adilabad seat. Bapurao emphasized his capabilities and independence, asserting that he is not reliant on any specific individual or group for his political success.

Despite his absence from the initial list of candidates announced by the BJP high command for the upcoming elections, Bapurao remains confident in his own abilities and track record of electoral victories. He highlighted his past successes in winning various elections and expressed his belief that his strength and contributions to the party should be duly recognized.

Bapurao's comments suggest his readiness to pursue alternative paths if necessary, indicating his willingness to continue his political journey regardless of the ticket allocation for the Adilabad Parliament seat. He expressed optimism about potentially being included in the second list of candidates and reaffirmed his commitment to his political principles and self-reliance as a leader.