SP Honours Retired Police Officer

Gadwal: District SP, Shri T. Srinivasa Rao, IPS, honored P. Vijay Bhaskar Reddy (Gadwal Rural Police Station), who retired today after 34 years of service as a constable and head constable in various police stations, at a grand ceremony in the district police office meeting hall.

On this occasion, the District SP lauded the retired officer for balancing family and professional life while maintaining discipline and earning the respect of the public. He extended his congratulations to the officer's family members who supported him throughout his career.

He remarked that retirement is an inevitable part of every employee's life and inquired about the current situation of the officer's family. He encouraged the retired officer to enjoy his post-retirement life with his family and assured him that he could reach out for any assistance in the future.

Post-retirement benefits, including GPF, insurance, and security sanction bills, were handed over to the retired officer. The SP directed the section officers to ensure that any remaining benefits are provided promptly.

The event was attended by Gadwal Rural SI Parvathalu, Superintendents Nagender, Naeem, and the family members of the head constable.