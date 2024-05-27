Live
SP Riti Raj directs the police to act immediately on every complaint
District SP Riti raj emphasized the importance of taking immediate legal action on every complaint related to law and order to ensure peace and security.
Gadwal: District SP Riti raj emphasized the importance of taking immediate legal action on every complaint related to law and order to ensure peace and security. This directive was given during the Praja divas program on Monday, where SP Riti raj received complaints from 12 victims from different mandals at the district police office. Following the complaints, she communicated with the concerned police officers over the phone, instructing them to address the issues promptly.
The SP's focus is on ensuring that the police respond quickly to complaints received at the stations to resolve related problems effectively.
District SP Riti raj reviewed the actions taken so far on the complaints received at the police station. He instructed the police officers to take immediate action, conduct thorough investigations, and submit reports if appropriate actions were not already taken.
Among the complaints received:
- 01 complaint related to a quarrel between husband and wife.
- 04 complaints regarding land disputes and quarrels.
- 03 complaints concerning possession of plots.
- 01 complaint related to the destruction of a pipeline.
The SP's directive aims to ensure that all complaints are addressed promptly and effectively, maintaining law and order in the district.