SP Riti raj Warns on the idol conflict in Gattu mandal

Gadwal: The district SP warned the public In relation to the dispute over the location of an idol in Gorla khan Doddi village of Gattu mandal, government officials will soon decide ownership of the place and take appropriate action.

Let no one color this dispute with religion.

District SP Mrs. Riti raj, IPS, stated that revenue officials are working to determine ownership of the place of the Bhakta Kanaka dasu idol in Gorla khan Doddi village of Gattu mandal. The place will be identified soon, and thereafter, the police department will take action against those responsible for the dispute.District SP Mrs. Riti raj, IPS, said that the police department will take action against those who caused the dispute.

The revenue department is already working hard to identify the landowners of the disputed land. Once the revenue department makes a decision regarding the ownership of the land, the police department will take legal action against those responsible for the dispute. The District SP appealed to the people to trust the government machinery. Additionally, this controversy should not be colored with religion.

District SP Mrs. Riti raj, also appealed to the people to trust the system. She also stated that legal action will be taken against those who create this dispute as an inter-religious conflict and provoke people. The police department is already monitoring social media, and action will be taken against those who post provocative content.