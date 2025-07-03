SP Srinivasa Rao Hands Over 52 Recovered Mobile Phones, Urges Public to Use CEIR Portal for Lost Devices

Gadwal: Jogulamba Gadwal District Superintendent of Police, Sri T. Srinivasa Rao, IPS, has appealed to the public not to panic if they lose their mobile phones, but to immediately lodge a complaint through the CEIR (Central Equipment Identity Register) Portal. He assured that police officials will take prompt action to trace and recover the lost or stolen phones and return them to their rightful owners.

In a recent event, SP T. Srinivasa Rao handed over 52 recovered mobile phones to their respective owners in the district. Speaking on the occasion, he emphasized that while there's no need to panic when a phone is lost or stolen, people must also remain vigilant and avoid carelessness.

He stated that special units have been formed in each police station in the district to deal with lost and stolen mobile phone complaints. So far this year, 853 complaints have been registered on the CEIR portal from the district, out of which 413 phones have been traced. Among these, 260 mobile phones have already been recovered and handed over to the owners.

He further added that to combat the increasing number of mobile phone thefts, the Department of Telecommunications has launched the CEIR portal, which is proving to be an effective tool in locating and recovering lost phones. The SP urged citizens to immediately block their lost or stolen mobile phones through the CEIR portal (https://www.ceir.gov.in) and report the incident at their nearest police station.

DSP Mogilayya and other police personnel were present at the event.