SP T. Srinivasa Rao and MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy Inaugurate Blood Donation Camp on Police Martyrs’ Day in Gadwal

Gadwal: As part of the Police Martyrs’ Memorial Day (Flag Day) observance, a blood donation camp was inaugurated by District Superintendent of Police T. Srinivasa Rao, IPS, along with Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy at the Police Parade Grounds in Gadwal.

Earlier, the dignitaries paid floral tributes at the Police Martyrs’ Memorial Stupa, honoring the brave officers who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. The blood donation camp was organized in collaboration with the District Hospital Blood Bank.

A large number of police officers, personnel, and local youth actively participated in the camp and donated blood.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy said that the sacrifices of police martyrs will always be remembered by society. He urged everyone to follow in their footsteps and strive to uphold their ideals. He encouraged all healthy individuals to donate blood once every three months, emphasizing that blood donation is equivalent to giving life. “While a mother gives birth, blood donation grants a rebirth,” he said, noting that a single blood donation can save a person’s life, especially during emergencies like road accidents.

SP T. Srinivasa Rao appreciated the police officers, staff, and youth organizations who came forward to donate blood. A total of 37 units of blood were collected by the District Government Hospital Blood Bank during the camp.

Following the camp, the dignitaries visited various stalls set up as part of the Open House Program, which included exhibits on Drug Abuse Prevention Unit, Bharosa Centre, SHE Team, Cybercrime & IT Wing, Traffic Management, Arms Display, Dog Squad, and Bomb Disposal Unit.

Police officials explained the anti-drug awareness initiatives being implemented across the district and their efforts to educate the public on the harmful effects of drug use. The Bharosa Centre staff presented details about the medical, legal, and psychological support provided to victims of sexual harassment, as well as the compensation and employment assistance extended so far.

The SHE Team showcased their actions against eve-teasing and awareness programs conducted in schools and colleges. The Cybercrime Unit briefed guests and students on common cyber frauds, including scams involving suspicious links that lead to bank account hacking and monetary loss. Officials also explained how Papillon devices are used to identify criminals, along with demonstrations on traffic rules, road signage, and modern weapons.

Students from various schools in Gadwal attended the Open House Program and were educated about Cybercrime Helpline (1930), Emergency Helpline (Dial 100), and SHE Team services.

The program saw participation from Additional SP K. Shankar, DSP Mogilaiah, Armed Forces DSP Narender Rao, Gadwal Market Committee Chairman Kurva Hanumantu, AO Satish Kumar, SB Inspector Ravi, CCS Inspector Nageshwar Reddy, CIs Ravi Babu (Alampur), Srinivas (Gadwal), and Tata Babu (Shantinagar), RIs Venkatesh and Harif, SI officers from all police stations in the district, Blood Bank officials Naveen and Kranti, staff members Rakesh, Khaja Basha, Firoz, Venkateshwar Reddy, Mallesha, Chinna Lakshmi, and students and personnel from various departments.