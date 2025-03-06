SP takes kid harassed by stepmother under his care

Wanaparthy: A young boy sought police help after facing abuse from his stepmother. This heart-touching incident took place in this district, where the police, moved by the child’s plight, extended their support with love and care.

The boy (9) is the son of Golla Narasimha and Vanitha from Suguru village, Pebbair mandal. Tragically, his mother passed away two years ago due to illness. Following this, under family pressure, his father married Lakshmi, a close relative. Initially, Lakshmi treated the boy well, but over time, she began mistreating him. Whenever none was around, she subjected him to physical abuse, making his life miserable. She scolded and beat him over minor issues, even burning his thighs with a hot rod. Despite the boy informing his father, he was unable to stop Lakshmi’s cruelty.

On Tuesday, after another severe beating, the distressed child called his maternal uncle, Ramachandraiah, for help. Moved by the boy’s pain, he took the boy to the SP office and explained his suffering to Ravula Giridhar. As the boy recalled his painful experiences, he broke down. The SP comforted him, provided him with food, and assured him of safety. Later, the SP took the boy to his residence, gave him a meal, and patiently gathered all details of the abuse he had endured.

Deeply moved by the child’s suffering, the SP instructed the district rural development society officer, the district child protection officer, and the Bharosa centre coordinators to collect a detailed report on the physical and emotional abuse the boy had faced. Based on their findings, a case was registered at the Pebbair PS against the stepmother, and legal action was taken. The SP assured the boy that he would be enrolled in a school in the district and helped to overcome his trauma, ensuring his safety and well-being.