Speaker’s verdict on 3 more BRS MLAs’ pleas likely today

Hyderabad: Telangana Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasada Kumar is likely to deliver his verdict on Friday regarding the disqualification petitions filed against three MLAs—Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Kale Yadaiah and Sanjay Kumar.

Sources indicate that the Speaker’s office was occupied on Thursday finalising the orders for the three legislators. The office is expected to officially notify the BRS MLAs of the decision during the day on Friday.

The timing is significant as the Speaker’s office prepares to provide an update to the Supreme Court on 19 December. Legal counsel representing the Speaker is expected to inform the apex court that verdicts have already been delivered against eight MLAs.

Furthermore, the court will likely be briefed on the ongoing process regarding Station Ghanpur MLA Kadiam Srihari, who has already submitted his version of events to the Speaker. However, the current status of the petition involving Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender remains unclear.

Meanwhile, the BRS leadership is closely scrutinising the five verdict copies already issued against MLAs Tallam Venkatrao, Arekapudi Gandhi, Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy, T Prakash Goud and Gudem Mahipal Reddy.

Party sources suggest that BRS will determine its next move, including a potential approach to the High Court, based on the arguments and submissions made by the Speaker’s lawyers in the Supreme Court today.