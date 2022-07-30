Special action plan to improve TSRTC services

Hyderabad: In a bid to improve the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), the corporation has thoroughly studied the procedures of the transport companies in various states and the status of the transport facilities there.

According to RTC, the corporation has taken many innovative measures in the last nine months for financial development of the company along with better transport services. These policies are getting good responses from passengers. However, the corporation is taking special note of what is being done in other states of the country to explore opportunities for adopting better practices.

As part of this initiative, on July 20 and 21, a team of five officers visited Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Karnataka. After their visit, a special plan has been formulated after considering the performance of the organisations on various aspects like improving the financial status of the transport companies, transport capacity, purchase of buses, management of bus stations and many more have been thoroughly studied.

The team members met MD, VC Sajjanar on Friday and shared a plan and observed about the methods and policies being adopted in the respective states. They also explained the best practices that can be implemented in the organisation and the opportunities for new actions to be taken for better transport facilities.

He said that special attention will be given on matters of immediate priority. He said that there is a need to bring radical changes for the transportation needs of the passengers, the development of the organisation and the welfare of the employees.