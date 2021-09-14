Special attention to fisheries: Minister Srinivas Yadav

Karimnagar: Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav om Monday said that the Telangana government was working for the development of all sections of the society and the people should support the government. The minister released the fishlings into tanks at different villages in Huzurabad, Veenavanka and Jammikunta mandals on Monday.

He said sixty thousand fishlings were released in Singapur tank, 1.05 lakh fish seeds in Jammikunta and 30,000 in Bethigal village tank. Yadav addressing the gathering in the respective villages recalled that when K Chandrashekhar Rao became the Chief Minister in 2014, he released a GO allowing only fishermen to catch fish in ponds to earn a living. This year 25 crore prawn seeds and 93 crore fish seeds would be released in ponds and reservoirs.

He said the government was planning to provide all possible assistance to fishermen with new programmes in the future. The fish raised in the tanks would be in good demand in the market and the fish would be procured and exported through the Fisheries Federation.

Yadav said the government would support fishermen on the lines of Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bhima and Dalit Bandhu scheme. The Kaleshwaram project ensured all reservoirs to overflow and there was ample water in the tanks in all the districts.

MLC Naradasu Lakshmana Rao and Husnabad MLA V Satish Babu, ZP Chairperson Kanumalla Vijaya, Former District Fisheries Co-operative Society President Polu Laxman, Fisheries Commissioner Bukhya Lachchiram, Fisheries District Assistant Directors Rajanarsaya and others were present.