Special drive held against minor driving

Nirmal: As part of road accident prevention under the orders of SP Dr G Janaki Sharmila, inspections were conducted across all police stations regarding minor driving on Sunday in Nirmal district. Around 100 minor driving cases were registered, approximately 100 vehicles were seized, and 296 minors received counselling from Avinash Kumar ASP Bhainsa, and Rajesh Meena ASP Nirmal.

The second phase of counselling will be conducted on Tuesday at the district headquarters by Additional SP Upender Reddy.

“Vehicle owners must take responsibility and parents should understand this matter,” said SP Sharmila. “If minors are given vehicles cases will be registered against parents and vehicle owners under the Motor Vehicle Act. If cases are registered, they may face difficulties in the future. Giving vehicles to children leads to reckless and high-speed driving making them prone to accidents and endangering others. Everyone must follow road safety measures,” said the SP.

“Police fines are part of safety measures and are meant for change. Vehicle owners who violate rules and get fined once should ensure they do not repeat such mistakes,” she added.