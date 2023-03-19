Special measures for traffic control in Vemulawada town

Vemulawada: The traffic police have taken strong measures to prevent traffic disruption though thousands of devotees and vehicles regularly come to Vemulawada for Rajanna darshan, said SP Akhil Mahajan on Saturday. In additio to special measures to avoid collisions, traffic officials made several suggestions regarding the duties to be performed. Talking to the auto drivers, the SP told them to drive their vehicles with discipline, follow the road safety rules and be part of the traffic control. If suspicious persons are seen at night, they should call the police or dial 100 and give information.

He said that if people are picked up in the auto up to the limit, if they are picked up beyond the limit, action will be taken as per the law. Later, he visited the Vemulawada Town Police Station and spoke to the staff to be available all the time to solve the problems of the people and perform their duties. The Blue Colt and Petrol car personnel should conduct regular patrolling in the station area to ensure that no thefts occur, and when dial 100 call is received, they should immediately reach the spot and solve the problem. Along with the SP, DSP Nagendracharry, CI Venkatesh, Bansilal and SI staff participated.



