Special National Integration Camp at Gajwel

Hyderabad: A preliminary meeting for conduct of a National level Special National Integration Camp (SNIC) at Government Degree College, Gajwel was held on Monday.



The meeting was organised by Air Commodore VM Reddy, Deputy Director General (DDG), NCC Directorate (Andhra Pradesh & Telangana) accompanied by Colonel Sunil Abraham, NCC Group Commander Nizamabad, Colonel Sanjay Gupta of NCC Directorate and Lieutenant Colonel PS Nanda, Commanding Officer 33 Telangana Battalion, Sangareddy with Prof Srinivas Reddy, Principal, Lieutenant M Bhavani, ANO and staff of the college.

The arrangements for stay, messing, recreation and events for the camp was discussed in the meeting. This being an All India Camp, involving cadets from all states, across the country, the importance of the camp and the prestige associated with hosting it was conveyed to the College staff by the DDG.