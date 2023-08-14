Live
- BHIMRAO RAMJI AMBEDKAR. Great Son of India
- Indian-origin scientist makes plant-based meat more juicy with no fat
- 'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Palak Purswani is 'finale ready'
- KCR announces " Independence Day " Gift to farmers
- Telangana Governor Extends I-Day greetings
- Jiya Shankar says her journey in 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' was a mental roller coaster
- Sanjeevini-temple town’s own bright spot
- Netaji Suibhash Chandra Bose- Great Patriot and Champion of Indian Freedom struggle
- Nuggets which are most relevant today. Let’s ponder over it
- 'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Alia Bhatt to attend grand finale, cheer for sister Pooja
Just In
Special National Integration Camp at Gajwel
A preliminary meeting for conduct of a National level Special National Integration Camp (SNIC) at Government Degree College, Gajwel was held on Monday.
Hyderabad: A preliminary meeting for conduct of a National level Special National Integration Camp (SNIC) at Government Degree College, Gajwel was held on Monday.
The meeting was organised by Air Commodore VM Reddy, Deputy Director General (DDG), NCC Directorate (Andhra Pradesh & Telangana) accompanied by Colonel Sunil Abraham, NCC Group Commander Nizamabad, Colonel Sanjay Gupta of NCC Directorate and Lieutenant Colonel PS Nanda, Commanding Officer 33 Telangana Battalion, Sangareddy with Prof Srinivas Reddy, Principal, Lieutenant M Bhavani, ANO and staff of the college.
The arrangements for stay, messing, recreation and events for the camp was discussed in the meeting. This being an All India Camp, involving cadets from all states, across the country, the importance of the camp and the prestige associated with hosting it was conveyed to the College staff by the DDG.