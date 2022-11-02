Special progs for uplift of Chenchus grounded in dist

Nagarkurnool: The Chenchu community tribes in Nagarkurnool district are given special focus for the socio-economic uplift in the district.

As part of this, district Collector P Uday Kumar, held a special meeting with the bank and ITDA officials at Munnanur village of Ambrabad mandal in the district on Tuesday and stressed on the need to providing skill development in different fields among the Chenchu tribes to enable them improve their socio-economic status and lead a better livelihood.

Giving clear instructions and directions to the concerned officials of Integrated Tribal Development Agency in Nagarkurnool district, the district Collector informed that the State government sanctioned Rs 78 crore for improving the living standards of Chencus living in Nagarkurnool district.

The said funds sanctioned by the government to Nagarkurnool district will be spent for helping the Chenchu communities to set up their own self employment units. However for this, the eligible Chenchu community members need to have necessary skills and training to run their units.

In view of this, the district Collector directed the officials of ITDA to take necessary steps to make sure the Chenchu beneficiaries get proper skill development training before grounding the units allocated for them.

Speaking at a meeting held at Mannanur ITDA office of Ambrabad mandal, the district Collector elaborated on various steps to be taken for the life skill development of Chenchus." We have directed the concerned authorities to take immediate measures for grounding the units worth Rs 78 crore in the Agency region. Many of the beneficiaries are being provided with skill development training for fish farming, honeybee keeping, for setting up broom manufacturing centre, Ganuga oil manufacturing centre, turmeric manufacturing centre and chilli powder manufacturing centres.

Many of the beneficiaries are from the areas of Mallapur Penta, Elluru, Amaragiri, Rekula Valayam Penta, Padara, Mannanur, Appapur and Burapur Penta in the Agency region of the district," informed the district Collector.

For setting up these units, the state government is providing 60% subsidy for the beneficiaries. Apart from this, 30% bank loan, 10% beneficiary shares should be deposited in the bank accounts. The ITDA officials are told to pay special attention and help the beneficiary in grounding the units.

Adding further, the district Collector said that 50 Chenchu beneficiaries will be provided 20 Rajshri chickens and accordingly they will also be provided necessary facilities for helping them to stock the hatched eggs by the chickens. The Collector said that for this the government is spending Rs 12 lakh.

The Collector also discussed with the officials on marketing and other issues. District Tribal Welfare Development Officer Anil Prakash, Lead Bank Manager Kaushal Kishore Pandey, DRDA District Project Manager Lakshmaiah, DPM Aruna Devi and ITDA Office Supervisor Zafar and others participated in this meeting.