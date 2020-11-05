Speed up all development works in agency: ITDA PO Gowtham

Bhadrachalam: Speedup all development works in agency villages, Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Project Officer P Gowtham directed the officials at a meeting with all unit officers of ITDA, at his chamber here on Thursday.

After reviewing developmental activities in all the departments, Gowtham told the unit officers to complete construction of community hall, double bedroom houses and school building and repairing works, which were under the engineering department, within the stipulated time. He also reviewed allotment of places for setting up petrol bunks under Girijan Cooperative Corporation (GCC) in the agency.

The PO ordered the Assistant Project Officer (Power) to speed up works under Giri Vikas scheme and informed that all the works of Tribal Museum were completed and ready for inauguration. He said vehicles were sanctioned to nearly 85 beneficiaries under rural transport scheme in Bhadrachalam agency. He asked the officers working at Youth Training centres to extend their services and training to youth in Khammam, Yellandu, Bhadrachalam YTCs.

Assistant Project Officer (General) Nagorao, Administrative Officer Bheem, Deputy Director (TW) Zahiruddin, Depot Manager (GCC) K Vani, Statistical Officer Suresh Babu, Executive Engineer (TW) Ramulu and unit officers of all departments participated in the meeting.